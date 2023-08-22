Bowles Creek Fire holds at 6,847 acres; 20% contained

HAMILTON - Little change is being reported from the Bowles Creek Fire which is burning west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze remains at 6,847 acres and is 20% contained as of Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Fire managers report that after several days of rain, the area will have a few days of drying, which may increase fire activity and cause smoke to impact nearby roads.

Motorists traveling along Skalkaho Road are urged to drive with caution as firefighters will be present along the roadway.

There are 167 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.