Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass burning 3,900 acres, 5% contained

HAMILTON - The Bowles Creek Fire west of Skalkaho Pass has burned 3,980 acres and remains 5% contained.

The fire — which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023 — is burning three miles west of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek Drainage.

Fire managers note that warmer and drier temperatures are expected over the area this week.

MTN News

There are 211 people assigned to the blaze along with six engines and two helicopters.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.

Skalkaho Road remains but drivers should be aware of the increased traffic, slow down, and yield to fire vehicles and equipment.