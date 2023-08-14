Watch Now
Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass burning 3,900 acres, 5% contained

Matt Plagenz
Looking northeast over the Bowles Creek Fire, showing the mosaic nature of fire spread on Aug. 5, 2023.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 12:47:03-04

HAMILTON - The Bowles Creek Fire west of Skalkaho Pass has burned 3,980 acres and remains 5% contained.

The fire — which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023 — is burning three miles west of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek Drainage.

Fire managers note that warmer and drier temperatures are expected over the area this week.

Bowles Creek Fire Map

There are 211 people assigned to the blaze along with six engines and two helicopters.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.

Skalkaho Road remains but drivers should be aware of the increased traffic, slow down, and yield to fire vehicles and equipment.

