Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass grows to 3,213 acres

HAMILTON - The Bowles Creek Fire burning west of Skalkaho Pass has grown to 3,213 acres and remains 3% contained.

The fire — which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023 — is burning three miles west of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek Drainage.

There are 223 people assigned to the blaze along with four engines and one helicopter.

Fire managers report that Tuesday's high winds and lower relative humidity increased active surface fire towards the east and south edges of the fire.

The fire is established northeast across Bowles Creek and has crossed Forest Trail 313 to the southeast. Heavy equipment on the east flank was pulled back due to increased fire activity and will return Wednesday.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails on July 25, 2023. A complete listing of the roads and trails can be found here.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open but people recreating or traveling in the fire area are encouraged to be aware of the situation and reduce speed due to increased fire traffic.