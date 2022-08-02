Clover Fire burning 955 acres in Madison County

ENNIS — Officials say the Clover Fire, burning on the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, is 24% contained at 955 acres.

The wildfire was sparked by lightning and was first reported on Wednesday, July 13, at approximately 7 p.m.

The fire is currently being managed under a confine/contain strategy due to fuel conditions, geographic location and values at risk.

The objective is to contain the fire in the Middle Springs drainage, utilizing fuel type changes, natural breaks, and burnout operations.

The safety of firefighters and the public are the highest priority for incident management.

An area Closure Order remains in effect until October 30, 2022, or until rescinded, and can be viewed at the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices.

More fire information can be found online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8262/ and the Clover Fire Facebook page: Clover Fire Information | Facebook.

