Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake grows to 5,252 acres, 3% contained

SEELEY LAKE - A wildfire burning outside of the town of Seeley Lake has grown from 4,390 acres to 5,252 acres and is now 3% contained as of Friday morning.

Fire managers report there was moderate fire activity seen on Thursday with the overnight infrared flight showing the blaze had grown by 315 acres.



The Condon airstrip has been closed for general aviation and is being used as a firefighting helicopter base.

Structure assessments continued Thursday along the east side of Lake Inez.

The previously announced evacuation orders and warnings issued by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office remain in place.

An evacuation order is in effect for the following locations:



Highway 83 between mile marker 31 (Beaver Creek Road) south to mile marker 27, including residences in Rovero Flats.

An evacuation warning is in effect for the following locations:

Residences on Beaver Creek Road (near the summit).

Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez

The Lolo and Flathead national forests have closed several forest roads, areas, and campgrounds near the fire area for public safety. The list of current closures includes:

Forest Road 906 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground access road 4357 (closed at Highway 83)

Rainy Lake Campground -Alva Lake Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Alva Lake Campground -Lakeside Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

Lakeside Campground -Forest Road 646 (closed at the junction of FSR 552; FSR 4354; Forest Road 552 (beyond the turn-off to west side Lake Inez access)

Forest Road 5507 and 463 closed beyond the West Side snowmobile trailhead (these roads access the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Marshall Wildlife Management Area and Lake Marshall)

Temporarily closing the Forest System Road loops of the Clearwater (FSR 4370 and 4353) and Richmond (FSR 667 and 720)

The Colt Fire was sparked by lightning on Monday, July 17, and was first detected the following morning.

There are currently 538 people assigned to the blaze.

Drivers are asked not to stop along Highway 83 near the fire due to nearby fire activity and an increase in traffic.