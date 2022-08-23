Watch Now
Containment at Garceau Fire grows to 55% contained

MTN News
Posted at 9:33 AM, Aug 23, 2022
HOT SPRINGS - Containment on the over 6,700 acre Garceau Fire has grown from 40% to 55%.

The fire is burning 10 air miles west of Polson and six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports there are no evacuations and there are no structures threatened at this time.

Irvine Flats and Garcon Gulch roads going up to Windy Gap are closed to through traffic.

Fire managers report crews will continue to secure the perimeter and grid for hot spots.

Fire officials previously announced the Garceau Fire was sparked by an electric fence.

There are 340 people assigned to the blaze.

