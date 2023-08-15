Containment at Niarada Fire grows to 81% on Tuesday

ELMO - Little change is being reported from the Niarada Fire which is burning 12 miles west of Elmo.

The blaze is holding at 20,365 acres with containment growing from 79% to 81% as of Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Fire managers report in the latest update that "strategic firing operations were successful Monday" where approximately 50 acres on the south side of the fire were burned.

Structure protection crews are still working outside Elmo toward Big Arm, testing sprinkler systems and pumps while working with landowners in the area.

A pre-evacuation warning issued by the Lake County Sheriff's Office remains in effect for the following:



Alexander Road

Early Dawn Road

Spring Lane Road

Walking Horse Lane

Windward Heights Road

Wildhorse View

Buffalo Bridge Road

Saddle Drive

Island Butte Lane

Bridle Path

Ten Deuce Way

Cliffview Drive

Ricketts Road

The remainder of the town of Elmo is in READY status.

Meanwhile, much of the remaining perimeter is in mop-up and patrol status on the Mill Pocket Fire.

There are 348 people assigned to the Niarada and Mill Pocket fires which were sparked by lightning.