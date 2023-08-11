Watch Now
Containment grows at Niarada Fire burning near Elmo

The Niarada Fire was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023, after a storm went through the area.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 13:16:16-04

ELMO - The Niarada Fire 12 miles west of Elmo is holding at 20,365 acres with containment growing from 39% to 47% as of Friday morning.

Structure protection crews are continuing to work outside Elmo towards Big Arm, and a night shift helps keep watch over changing conditions and fire behavior, according to fire managers. Firefighters are continuing to mop up near Cromwell Creek Road.

A pre-evacuation warning remains in effect for Alexander Road, Early Dawn Road, Spring Lane Road, Walking Horse Lane, Windward Heights Road, Wildhorse View, Buffalo Bridge Road, Saddle Drive, Island Butte Lane, Bridle Path, Ten Deuce Way, Cliffview Drive, and Ricketts Road.

A pre-evacuation warning means there is still a potential threat from the blaze. People are asked not to bring back evacuated livestock until the area is downgraded to ready status.

Much of Mill Pocket Fire is in mop-up and patrol status. However, crews are still working along the fire's northwestern perimeter near Mill Creek with helicopters dropping water and cooling hot spots in unsafe or inaccessible areas.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving on Montana Highway 28 as firefighters and equipment are still working in the area.

There are 368 people assigned to the blazes which were sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

