Containment increases around wildfire near Gates of the Mountains

HELENA — Fire officials say a containment line is now fully established around the entire perimeter of the Hilger Valley Fire near Gates of the Mountains.

Updated information on Thursday shows the fire has burned around 295 acres and is considered 40% contained.

Firefighters are continuing mop-up operations to locate and extinguish remaining heat sources.

Officials say high humidity and intermittent moisture helped moderate fire behavior.

(Watch crews battle the Hilger Valley Fire)

Watch crew battle the Hilger Valley Fire (June 9)

There are 187 people assigned to the fire as of Thursday, including 11 engines, two helicopters, four hand crews, two dozers, three tenders and a skidgen.

The Hilger Valley Fire was first discovered by local and DNRC engines on Monday, June 9, at 2:10 p.m.

The blaze is burning 20 miles north of Helena, near Gates of the Mountains on Interstate 15.

The fire is believed to have been human-caused.