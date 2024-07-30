Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Containment rises to 40% on wildfire in Sweet Grass County

Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Posted at
and last updated

BILLINGS — Firefighters gained ground on the Diamond Incident Fire seven miles southeast of Greycliff on Monday, increasing containment to 40%.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported Tuesday that the fire remained at 650 acres.

The fire was first reported Saturday night in the Hobble Diamond ranch, according to DNRC. It sparked near two other fires, Hobble Diamond and Shank Basin, which were also lightning-caused and were contained earlier this month.

At the Diamond Incident fire, 50 personnel are on site from multiple agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, Montana DNRC, and local government from Sweetgrass, Yellowstone, Stillwater, and Musselshell counties.

Crews are expected to remain on scene to put out hot spots for the next few days. They are currently working to strengthen the perimeter, clear vegetation and create stronger fuel breaks.

Visit MT Fire Info for updated information on the fire.

Wildfire Watch
California Wildfires

National News

California's Park Fire grows to 383K acres, prompts air quality alerts

Scripps News Staff
Muir Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Muir Creek Fire holding steady in Glacier National Park

MTN News
Black Mountain Fire

Wildfire Watch

Evacuations ordered near Black Mountain Fire outside of Lincoln

John Riley
Miller Peak Fire CMS

Wildfire Watch

Evacuation warning lifted near Miller Peak Fire

MTN News
Reed Point Fire

Wildfire Watch

Crews battle wildfire near Reed Point in Hobble Diamond Ranch

Isabel Spartz
453183514_811723184406734_2845206588782824987_n.jpg

Western Montana News

Air quality alert issued for Ravalli, Granite counties

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader