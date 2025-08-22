Corral Creek Fire west of Missoula burning 221 acres, 0% contained

MISSOULA - The lightning-sparked Corral Creek Fire has burned 221 acres and remains 0% contained, according to the Friday morning update.

Fire managers report "significant progress" has been made in battling the wildfire, which sparked on Wednesday, six miles southwest of Frenchtown.

Crews on the ground have been aided by water and retardant drops that helped limit the fire's spread and allowed time for crews and equipment to continue building fire lines.

A dozer line has been built on the northern side of the fire to limit any spread toward the BPA powerlines and private property.

There are 80 people assigned to battle the blaze.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the Missoula County Emergency Management’s Community Notification System for updates.