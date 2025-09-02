Crews battle grass fire in Irvine Flats area

POLSON - A Monday evening wildfire burned just under 10 acres in the Irvine Flats area.

The Polson Rural Fire District was called out shortly before 10 p.m. for a report of a grass fire.

Crews arrived to find a large grass fire burning on a hill above Buffalo Rapids.

The fire is under investigation, but a social media post notes firefighters noticed a down powerline in the area.

The Chief Cliff Volunteer Fire Department and QRU and the CSKT Division of Fire responded with mutual aid.

Crews remained on the scene until approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday.