Crews battle wildfires in the Mission Valley

The Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) have five active fires to date.

Fire danger on the Flathead Indian Reservation is Extreme.

Two fires burning in the Jocko, 8 miles east of Arlee were sparked by lightning.

The Crooks fire is 6 acres and Gold Creek Fire is just a quarter acre.

The tribe also responded to three human-caused fires.

Two fires burning 4 miles northeast of Ronan, called the North Crow and North Crow 2 fires are 4 acres in size.

The Finley Fire 8 miles southeast of Arlee is 6 acres. The human-caused fires are under investigation.

