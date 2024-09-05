Crews battling 400-acre wildfire near Dixon

DIXON — Fire agencies are on the scene of a wildfire in Sanders County.

CT Camel with the CSKT Division of Fire tells MTN crews are on the scene of a 400-acre fire near Dixon.

The blaze — which was reported around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday — is burning along Montana Highway 200.

MTN News

The highway remains open as of 9:30 p.m., despite other media reports.

Camel tells MTN that no structures are threatened at this time and that evacuation orders or warnings are not in effect.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

Rhonda Botten

Rhonda Botten

Rhonda Botten