Crews battling wildfire southeast of Marion

MARION - Crews are battling a five-acre wildfire 12 miles southeast of Marion.

The Marry Ann Fire was first spotted on Thursday.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports the fire has "moderate to high spread potential" as it burns in grass, timber, and brush.

The fire is located in a box canyon with difficult terrain, which is making it hard to access from the ground.

Three helicopters and two Single Engine Air Tankers are among the resources battling the fire.

There are no evacuations or closures in effect at this time; however, people are being asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the Marry Ann Fire is not known at this time.