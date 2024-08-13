Crews fight wildfire near Tower Rock State Park

Emergency crews are battling a wildfire near Tower Rock State Park which is located along Interstate 15 between Cascade and Craig.

The fires broke out at about 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, and are believed to have been caused by towing chains generating sparks in the dry grass.

Five fires were sparked in the area, with the biggest being around 8.5 acres and the others around an acre and less.

MTN News

Collectively, they were referred to as the Pelican Point Fire.

Responding firefighting agencies included Cascade, Ulm, Dearborn, and Craig, along with the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, totaling 17 engines and two helicopters.

Tower Rock State Park has been closed due to critical fire conditions, and officials advise that drivers be aware of towing chains so that fires can be prevented in the future.