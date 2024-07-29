Watch Now
CSKT Division of Fire working 3 fires on the Flathead Indian Reservation

Sullivan Fire
Polson Rural Fire District
The Sullivan Fire is burning eight miles northeast of Hot Springs.
Sullivan Fire
RONAN — The CSKT Division of Fire is continuing to battle three active fires on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

The following information was provided by the CSKT Division of Fire at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Haymaker Fire: The lightning-caused fire is burning 18 acres in the Mission Mountains 6 miles southeast of Polson in steep terrain with thick, dense timber. A Type II helicopter dropped on the fire Sunday and will be used when needed on Monday. There are no closures and no structures are threatened.

Mill Pocket Fire: The lightning-caused fire has burned 153 acres 20 miles west of Elmo. Crews and engines are continuing to work at the fire. Scene. There are no closures and no structures are threatened.

Sullivan Fire: The lightning-caused blaze has burned 105 acres 8 miles northeast of Hot Springs. Crews are battling the fire from the air and on the ground. There are no closures and no structures are threatened.

The fire danger level on the Flathead Indian Reservation remains at “extreme.”

