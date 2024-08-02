Watch Now
CSKT Division of Fire working 3 fires on the Flathead Indian Reservation (Aug. 2)

RONAN — The CSKT Division of Fire is continuing to work on three active fires on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

The following information was provided by the CSKT Division of Fire on Friday.

Haymaker Fire: The lightning-caused fire is burning 18 acres in the Mission Mountains 6 miles southeast of Polson in steep terrain with thick, dense timber. The blaze has burned 47 acres and is 25% contained. There are no closures and no structures are threatened.

Mill Pocket Fire: The lightning-caused fire has burned 173 acres 20 miles west of Elmo. The blaze is now fully contained with Crews still working at the scene. There are no closures and no structures are threatened.

Sullivan Fire: The lightning-caused blaze has burned 111 acres 8 miles northeast of Hot Springs. The blaze is 75% contained. There are no closures and no structures are threatened.

The fire danger level on the Flathead Indian Reservation remains at “extreme.”

