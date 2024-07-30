Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

CSKT Division of Fire working 3 fires on the Flathead Indian Reservation (July 30)

Sullivan Fire
Polson Rural Fire District
The Sullivan Fire is burning eight miles northeast of Hot Springs.
RONAN — The CSKT Division of Fire is continuing to battle three active fires on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

The following information was provided by the CSKT Division of Fire on Tuesday.

Haymaker Fire: The lightning-caused fire is burning 18 acres in the Mission Mountains 6 miles southeast of Polson in steep terrain with thick, dense timber. There are 22 people assigned to the fire which is 10% contained. There are no closures and no structures are threatened.

Mill Pocket Fire: The lightning-caused fire has burned 153 acres 20 miles west of Elmo. Crews and engines are continuing to work on the fire which is 10% contained. There are no closures and no structures are threatened.

Sullivan Fire: The lightning-caused blaze has burned 105 acres 8 miles northeast of Hot Springs. Crews are battling the fire, which is 40% contained, from the air and on the ground. There are no closures and no structures are threatened.

The fire danger level on the Flathead Indian Reservation remains at “extreme.”

