DNRC responds to pair of wildfires west of Clearwater Junction

MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) is responding to two lightning-caused fires west of Clearwater Junction in Missoula County that started Sunday night.

The North Fork Blanchard Fire is estimated at 5 acres and is creeping and smoldering. Firefighters are conducting an initial attack by helicopter drops and direct attack. Smoke may be visible from Ovando, Highway 83, and Clearwater Junction. Four engines are on scene and a helicopter has been ordered.

The Fox Fire was estimated on Sunday night at 1 acre. Firefighters are gaining access with personnel and equipment.