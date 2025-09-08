Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

DNRC responds to pair of wildfires west of Clearwater Junction

Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Posted

MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) is responding to two lightning-caused fires west of Clearwater Junction in Missoula County that started Sunday night.

The North Fork Blanchard Fire is estimated at 5 acres and is creeping and smoldering. Firefighters are conducting an initial attack by helicopter drops and direct attack. Smoke may be visible from Ovando, Highway 83, and Clearwater Junction. Four engines are on scene and a helicopter has been ordered.

The Fox Fire was estimated on Sunday night at 1 acre. Firefighters are gaining access with personnel and equipment.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader