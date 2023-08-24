East Fork Fire update: Aug. 24, 2023

EUREKA - Updated acreage from the East Fork Fire burning 12 miles south of Trego in Lincoln County is once again not available.

The last report has the blaze burning just over 4,600 acres with 5% containment as of Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

However, fire managers note that updated acreage information was not available as heavy smoke has prevented an IR flight for the past few days.

Crews on Tuesday focused on taking advantage of the weather and the pause in fire activity to put containment lines as close to the fire as possible.

A second 20-person hot shot crew arrives Wednesday and will begin constructing line adjacent to the fire.

Some areas near the East Fork Fire remain under pre-evacuation notices.

There are 566 people assigned to the lightning-sparked East Fork Fire.