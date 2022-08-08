Elmo Fire at 21,345; containment grows to 50%

ELMO - The Elmo Fire grew slightly on Sunday from 21,327 acres to 21,345 acres with containment of the blaze growing from 30% to 50%.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office announced a change in the evacuation orders that went into place on Sunday morning.

Updated evacuations and closures from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:

Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) west of Dayton Creek Road. This area will remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents and guests only.

Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and is closed to all traffic.

Residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents only.

Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).

The Proctor dump will be open to Lake County residents with normal operating hours.

Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park.

Five homes and a total of eight structures have been lost to the blaze.

The Elmo Fire started on July 29, off of Montana Highway 28 around mile marker 39, west of Elmo. The blaze started in grass and made its way into the timber north of Highway 28.