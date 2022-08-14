Elmo Fire update: Aug. 14

ELMO - The Elmo Fire has now burned 21,349 acres and is 75 percent contained.

Fire managers report that approximately 2.5 million gallons of water have been dropped on the blaze from aircraft, and 482,000 gallons of fire retardant dropped.

A total of eight structures have been lost to the blaze which began on July 29 west of Elmo.

MTN News

Evacuation and closure information:

Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) west of Dayton Creek Road.

Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road.

Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and closed to all traffic.

The entirety of Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) and all arterial roads are open to residents and non-residents.

Speed limits on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) are reduced to 35 mph.

The Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access Site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park are open.

There are 409 people assigned to the Elmo Fire.

The Flathead Indian Reservation and Lake County remain under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

