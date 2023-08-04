Residents being evacuated near Niarada Fire outside of Elmo

POLSON - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is issuing an evacuation notice for some homes in the area of the Niarada Fire burning outside of Elmo.

The decision to ask residents to evacuate was made in consultation with the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 3 after the blaze was active overnight on Thursday.

The residences covered by the notice are south of Highway 93 between Alexander Lane to Walking Horse Lane.

This includes the following roads:



Alexander Lane

Early Dawn Road

Spring Lane Road

Walking Horse Lane

Windward Heights Road

Wildhorse View

Buffalo Bridge Road

Saddle Drive

Island Butte Lane

Bridle Path

Ten Deuce Way

Cliffview Drive

Ricketts Road

A community meeting to discuss the Big Knife, Niarada, and Mill Pocket fires will take place on, Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Elmo Community Center. The meeting will be broadcast live on the CSKT Division of Fire Facebook page.

The Friday update showed the Niarada Fire is burning 14,816 acres. Fire managers reported the fire continues to grow to the east and southeast towards Elmo.