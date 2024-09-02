Evacuation order remains in effect near Johnson Fire outside of Sula

SULA — An evacuation order put in place over the weekend by the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office in the area of the Johnson fire remains in effect on Monday.

Residents on Little East Fork Road remain under an evacuation order and a roadblock has been set up at the intersection of East Fork Road and Meadow Creek.

Meadow Creek Road is closed, and only local residential traffic is allowed through the roadblock on East Fork Road. The roadblock is at approximately mile marker 12 on East Fork Road.

Residential permits can be picked up at the roadblock with a valid ID and proof of residency.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is asking non-residents to stay out of the area of the roadblock to avoid creating traffic congestion in the area.

The lightning-sparked Johnson Fire has grown to over 3,700 acres and remains 0% contained.

Fire managers noted in the Monday morning update that the fire is expected to “continue to be active and challenge containment lines” due to hot and dry weather.

There are no other evacuation warnings or orders in effect due to the Johnson Fire at this time.