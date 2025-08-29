Evacuation orders downgraded for parts of Windy Rock Fire zone

DRUMMOND - The Windy Rock Fire has burned 3,986 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).

Heavy rain allowed crews to make progress on the direct fire lines, with 734 personnel assigned.

Cool, wet conditions are expected to shift to warmer, drier weather over the holiday weekend, likely increasing fire activity and smoke.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded the Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Warning for residents west of Cottonwood Creek, Dry Cottonwood Creek, and Kelley Creek.

Areas to the east remain under evacuation.

BLM land closures and a flight restriction over the fire remain in effect.