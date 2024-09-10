Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Evacuation warnings issued near Daly Fire, part of Skalkaho Highway remains closed

Skalkaho Highway is closed to traffic between Black Bear Campground and the Crystal Creek Campground
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg
Posted
and last updated

HAMILTON — Evacuation warnings are being issued for residences near the Railroad-Daly Fires southeast of Hamilton.

The evacuation warning includes the Gem Mountain area and nearby ranches, south and east of Stony Creek, south and west of Rock Creek Road, and north of Skalkaho Highway.

The Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, update shows the Daly Fire is at 6,080 with 6% containment. The Railroad Fire is at 632 and is 4% contained.

Railroad Fire Daly Fire Map

Skalkaho Highway is closed between the Black Bear Campground and the Crystal Creek Campground. However, officials note the closure could change due to recent fire activity. The Gird Point Lookout remains closed.

The Daly Fire continued to be pushed by northeasterly winds on Monday with isolated spotting and torching northeast of Stony Creek along the Ravalli County and Granite County lines.

Firefighters are working to determine point protection strategies for campgrounds, bridges in the area of the Daly Fire.

The Railroad Fire has seen little growth as it has moved into areas with limited vegetation and continuous rock scree.

There are 39 people assigned to the fires.

Daly Railroad Fires Map 91024
Wildfire Watch
dadsf_2.7.1.jpg

Montana News

Longer wildfire season in Montana means more days with low air quality

Alina Hauter
Johnson Fire

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire outside of Sula holding at 6,300 acres, 25% contained

MTN News
gianforte1_2.4.1.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Montana ranchers urge state help following Remington fire damage

Isabel Spartz
Railroad Fire Daly Fire Map

Wildfire Watch

Railroad-Daly Fires at 2,600 acres, part of Skalkaho Highway remains closed

MTN News
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Info sought on 'suspicious' fires in Ninemile area

MTN News
Missoula Smoke 9924

Wildfire Watch

Much of Western Montana remains under air quality alert

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader