Evacuations ordered for Hungry Horse Reservoir campground

MISSOULA — Mandatory evacuations are in place Thursday night for a campground on the eastern shore of Hungry Horse Reservoir because of a growing wildfire.

Flathead National Forest officials are evacuating Emery Bay Campground and other camp sites, including Abbot Bay and FK and L dispersed campgrounds, in the area as the Ridge Fire continues to spread.

Earlier Thursday evening, forest officials reported the Ridge Fire was over 600 acres, but was actively burning on all sides.

All campers at Emery Bay and dispersed campgrounds in the area are asked to leave immediately.

The Forest Service has also closed Forest Service Road 38 (East Side Road) to the public east of Emery Creek, near the Emery Bay Boat Landing.

The Ridge Fire started July 30th because of lightning. It's burning in steep terrain with heavy dead and down fuels. Fire crews are working to keep the fire away from Martin City and focusing on protecting critical infrastructure, such as communication towers near Desert Mountain.