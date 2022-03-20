Fire burns 500 acres in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Firefighters tackled a large wildfire in north Cascade County on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The fire was located near Anderson Road and burned an estimated 500 acres. There were no injuries and no damaged structures.

Vaughn Volunteer Fire Chief Jason McAllister told MTN that his team responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the fire.

Other firefighting agencies that responded include Power, Sun Prairie, Manchester, Black Eagle, and Malmstrom Air Force Base.

They were assisted by landowners in the area, including members of the Hillcrest colony. Sally One, the mobile canteen truck operated by the Salvation Army, also responded.

The fire was fully contained by about 8 p.m.

Chief McAllister said that the fire appears to have sparked from an unattended burn barrel.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been cited or charged for the fire.



TRENDING ARTICLES

