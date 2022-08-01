Watch Now
Fire danger hiked to "very high" on Kootenai National Forest Fire

Russ Thomas/MTN News
Posted at 10:12 AM, Aug 01, 2022
LIBBY - The Kootenai National Forest has announced the fire danger has been raised to "very high."

When the fire danger is very high, fires will start easily from most causes and will spread rapidly and quickly increase in intensity, right after ignition.

Forest officials also note that small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity and can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.

People are being asked to be aware of changing conditions in the forest.

