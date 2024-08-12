Firefighter in critical condition after being hit by tree at Idaho wildfire

KAMIAH, ID — A firefighter is in critical condition after being hit by a tree while working on a wildfire in Idaho on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

U.S. Forest Service firefighter, Justin Shaw, 26, was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane following the incident.

“The quick actions of all involved, including the firefighters on the incident, dispatch, local medical responders, and Life Flight personnel, helped ensure Justin is receiving the best care possible,” said Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Acting Forest Supervisor Molly Ryan. “We are so thankful to everyone who helped.”

Shaw, the Assistant Crew Foreman for the Salmon River Ranger District, was hit by a tree during an initial attack at the Coffee Can Saddle Fire at approximately 9:00 p.m. (PDT) on Saturday, according to a news release.

“Justin and his family have the full support of the wildland firefighting community and our Forest Service staff,” said Ryan.

More information on the condition of the firefighter will be released as it becomes available.