Firefighting pilot dies in crash; fire east of Helena grows to 600+acres

HELENA — The pilot of a firefighting plane died after the plane crashed northeast of Helena on Wednesday, July 10.

The crash happened at about 12:15 p.m. in the Hauser Lake area of the Missouri River below the dam.

Allie Kaiser The red light in the middle right on the shoreline shows the location of Wednesday's crash.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the plane was contracted to the U.S. Forest Service and was scooping water to assist with firefighting efforts at the Horse Gulch Fire.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was a 45-year-old woman. She was the only person aboard the plane.

Search crews recovered her body on Wednesday afternoon.

Dutton says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will lead the investigation.

PHOTOS



The Horse Gulch Fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, and is centered about five miles south of York, and two miles north of Canyon Ferry.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire has burned an estimated 600 acres, according to Sheriff Dutton, and there are about 100 people assigned to fight the fire.

At about 3:30 p.m., residents in the Cave Gulch and Magpie Gulch areas were ordered to evacuate. At this point, there are no reported injuries or damaged structures directly caused by the fire.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but is believed to be "human-caused."

The American Red Cross has opened a temporary evacuation center at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church (3580 North Benton Street) in Helena for people impacted by the fire. The facility will provide water, snacks, and updated information. All Red Cross services are free.

