Gates of the Mountains Boat Tours still operating with wildfire nearby

HELENA — The first major wildfire of the year in the Helena area began burning on Monday afternoon near Exit 209 on Interstate 15.

A very large smoke plume was visible from downtown Helena for most of Monday afternoon.

The fire created concerns that tours could be canceled or delayed.

Brian and Melissa Zimmerman, managers of Gates of the Mountains, have surveyed the canyon. So far, it's business as usual.

“Of course, we are going to keep a close eye on things and air quality," said Brian Zimmerman. "Don't expect it to get it any more this direction with the winds.”

The helicopters are taking water near the Campbell's Bay area, so the Zimmermans urge boaters and fishermen to stay away from that area.

The marina at Gates of the Mountains is helping fire crews working in the area. Some employees brought out shovels and water to help with the initial attack.

“Just anything we can do to help," said Melissa Zimmerman. "We're here to help, but we're just very grateful for all the work they're doing to get this fire out for us.”

People with scheduled tours are asked not to stop near the Gates of the Mountains Road for their safety and the safety of firefighters. But your tour may have something extra to see.

Watching the helicopter buckets go through every couple of minutes. So, it's the normal tours, plus a little extra show.”

For up-to-date information on the fire, visit this link.