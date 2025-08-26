Granite County implementing Stage II Fire Restrictions

PHILIPSBURG - The Granite County Commission has approved a resolution implementing Stage II Fire Restrictions due to extreme fire danger and nearby wildfires.

Under Stage II Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of flammable materials.

Motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am: a. Operating an internal combustion engine- i.e. chainsaws and other equipment. b. Blasting, welding, or other activities that generate flame or flammable material. c. A patrol is required for one hour following cessation of all work as described in a. or b.

The rules will remain in effect until there is a significant long-term change in fire danger and a resolution is adopted rescinding these rules.

Exemptions that apply to Stage II Fire Restrictions are as follows:



Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

Operating generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead flammable materials within three feet of the generator.

Operating motorized vehicles on designated roads and trails.

Emergency repair of public utilities and railroads pursuant to conditions set the Montana DNRC.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written public notice.

Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city or town boundary is exempted.

All lands subject to jurisdiction of a separate government agency.

All agricultural-related activities are exempted.

Further exemptions will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.

The resolution notes: "the smallest spark has the potential to cause significant damage, so always crush smokes dead out; never leave a campfire unattended; ensure that your vehicle has a properly installed spark arrester that is operational; stop and park only in areas clear of vegetation; and observe all fire restrictions. Take precautions, but always be prepared: carry a shovel, bucket and fire extinguisher. Also remember that cross country travel is not allowed on most federal and state lands.

Any person or persons violating these Stage II Fire Restrictions set forth herein may be fined up to $5,000 individually, or $10,000 for an organization; and imprisoned up to six months for violating such rules, restrictions, and closures. People could be held liable for all suppression costs and damages caused by violating Stage II Fire Restrictions.