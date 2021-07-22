Granite Pass Complex fire grows to 2,375 acres

MISSOULA — The Granite Pass Complex fires in the area of Lolo Pass have grown by 267 acres to a total of 2,375 and are 0% contained.
Fire managers say it’s expected the fire behavior is expected to pick up on Thursday as a dry cold front moves across the area.
Crews are continuing to work on preventing the blaze from crossing US Highway 12.
A 45 mph speed limit remains in effect between Spring Gulch Road to Lolo Pass.
An evacuation warning remains in effect between the Idaho border and mile marker 10 on Highway 12.
A public meeting to discuss the Granite Pass Compex will be held on Friday in the Lolo School cafeteria beginning at 6 p.m.
It will also be available on the Granite Pass Complex Facebook page.
There are 182 people assigned to the fires which are being managed by a Type 2 Incident Management Team.
The Granite Pass Complex consists of four fires:
- BM Hill Fire: 1,874 acres. 0% contained. Will continue to move NE in Granite Creek.
- Shotgun Fire: 198 acres. 0% contained. Will continue to move N into Boulder Creek.
- Lolo Creek: 162 acres. 0% contained. Has the possibility of impacting HWY 12 if fire behavior increases.
- Boulder Creek: 7 acres. 0% contained.
