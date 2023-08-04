Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Gravel Pit Fire between Kalispell and Libby grows to 200 acres

The wildfire is burning along Highway 2 between Kalispell and Libby near Houghton Creek and McGinnis Meadows roads.
Gravel Pit Fire
MTN News
The Gravel Pit fire is burning along U.S. Highway 2 West between Kalispell and Libby near Houghton Creek and McGinnis Meadows roads.
Gravel Pit Fire
Posted at 3:16 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 17:16:39-04

LINCOLN COUNTY - The Gravel Pit fire burning along U.S. Highway 2 West between Kalispell and Libby has grown to 200 acres.

The blaze is near Houghton Creek and McGinnis Meadows roads.

Wildland and structure protection resources are on the scene.

There is no reported structure damage at this time.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has given pre-evacuation notices to residents who may be affected by the fire.

People are asked to slow down in the area of the fire and avoid stopping to allow crews the room they need to work.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!