Gravel Pit Fire between Kalispell and Libby grows to 200 acres

LINCOLN COUNTY - The Gravel Pit fire burning along U.S. Highway 2 West between Kalispell and Libby has grown to 200 acres.

The blaze is near Houghton Creek and McGinnis Meadows roads.

Wildland and structure protection resources are on the scene.

There is no reported structure damage at this time.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has given pre-evacuation notices to residents who may be affected by the fire.

People are asked to slow down in the area of the fire and avoid stopping to allow crews the room they need to work.