Hayden Fire south of Salmon, Idaho doubles in size to 3,000 acres

U.S. Forest Service
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jul 21, 2023
MISSOULA - A wildfire burning south of Salmon, Idaho has grown from 1,500 acres to over 3,000 acres.

The Hayden Fire is located 33 miles south of Salmon and 20 miles northwest of Leadore, Idaho.

Great Basin Team 7 will be taking over at the fire — which is burning in the Carol, Wade, and Paradise Creek drainages as well as the upper reaches of Hayden Creek — on Saturday morning.

It is burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The fire was first detected on July 19, 2023, and remains 0% contained.

There are road and trail closures in the area of the Hayden Fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

