High fire danger in Northwest Montana to start September

KALISPELL - As we roll into September, fire season is still in full swing across Western Montana.

Fire officials have been dealing with a number of lightning-caused fires and are asking for the public's help to avoid human-caused fires.

"We're seeing lightning roll through; we're seeing those fuels being really receptive and fires are igniting pretty easily," said Montana DNRC Fire adapted communities coordinator Kellie Kulseth.

Kulseth said lightning strikes can hold over for up to 10 days before turning into fire when the fuels are just right.

"A lightning strike will come into a fuel bed that's receptive and it can punk around in root systems, it can stay relatively dormant until the conditions allow it to essentially stand up and come out of nowhere."

Kulseth said limiting human-caused fire starts is key so resources can focus on lightning-caused fires.

With archery hunting starting September 6, Kulseth said campfires need to be dead out when hunting in the backcountry, and that time is of the essence when a wildfire sparks.

"It goes back to the basics: call 911, relay your position as best as you can and try to use as many geographical references as you can to where you believe that fire could be; it helps resources get there as fast and as safely as possible," said Kulseth.

Kulseth said the fire season will persist until a prolonged season-ending rain event occurs.

"When we have those three or four days of that light drizzle, the soil is able to absorb it, the fuels are able to absorb it, those high humidity extended time periods is really what ends up being a fire season ender for us."

