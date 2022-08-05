Hog Trough Fire grows to 771 acres

HAMILTON - The Hog Trough Fire burning on the Bitterroot National Forest has grown slightly from 749 acres to 771 acres.

The blaze — which is 18 miles southeast of Hamilton — was discovered on July 17 and is burning in rugged and remote terrain in the burn fire scar from the 2005 Signal Rock Fire.

No structures are currently threatened.

Fire managers report that gusty winds on Thursday pushed the flames toward the 5071 Road. However, crews were able to hold the fire west of the road.

Helicopters will continue to provide support to ground crews by dropping water in the fire area, mainly on the west and northwest flanks of the fire.

Additionally, Hotshot crews will continue building handlines and helicopters will help move firefighters closer to the fire’s edge.

Forest Service 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Skalkaho Highway to near the Skalkaho Creek Trailhead. Forest Service 5071 Road is closed.

There are 341 people assigned to the Hog Trough Fire which is 9% contained.

Road Closures:

Skalkaho Road (Forest Service road 75) and Forest Service road 711 are both closed at the junction of Skalkaho Highway, including the ancillary roads leading from the 711 Road.

Skalkaho Road is open past Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).

Forest Service roads 5070 and 5071 are closed.

Trail Closures:

Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail #313 at the gate.

Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.

A section of the Bitterroot Rock Creek Divide Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.

Skalkaho Creek – Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503

Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Area Closure:

See Closure Map and Closure Order for Pintler Ranger Station of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Closure Area

Bitterroot National Forest Area Closure: