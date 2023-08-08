Hungry Horse Reservoir closing due to fire activity

MISSOULA — Hungry Horse Reservoir is closing starting Tuesday because of fire activity.

Flathead National Forest officials announced the closure Monday stating it's for public and firefighter safety as the Ridge Fire burns six miles southeast of Hungry Horse.

The latest report shows the fire at 2,773 acres and 0% contained.

Fire managers report fire suppression efforts are focused on the west side of the fire to protect critical infrastructure and private property.

A pre-evacuation notice is in effect for private property along Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire as well.

In a Facebook post, Flathead National Forest officials shared more road and area closures:

"FS Road #38 (East Side Road #38) is closed to all public traffic east of the junction of FS Road #497 (Desert Mountain Road) and East Side Road #38. Currently, FS Road #895 (West Side South Fork Road #895) is closed to all public traffic starting at mile 15, near the Lid Creek Campground. West Side South Fork Road #895 will be closed starting tomorrow, August 8th, from the Hungry Horse Dam Visitor Center to the existing closure at mile 15, near the Lid Creek Campground."

The Ridge Fire was started by lightning on July 30 and is burning in steep terrain.