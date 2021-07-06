Watch
Idaho fire sending smoke into the Bitterroot

USDA Forest Service photo by Jordan Byram
Smoke column from the Dixie fire as seen from Red River Meadows on the afternoon of Monday, July 5, 2021.
Dixie Idaho Fire
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 16:37:41-04

HAMILTON — A wildfire that is burning in Idaho continues to send smoke into the southern Bitterroot.

The Dixie Fire was first spotted in Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in Idaho on Monday.

The blaze – which has grown to over 1,000 acres -- is burning 65 miles southwest of Darby, near the community of Dixie.

The fire is estimated to be between 1,000 and 2,500 acres and is being fought both on the ground and from the air.

Evacuation orders are in place in the Dixie and Comstock areas.

An update from the Bitterroot National Forest also notes that no additional wildfires have been detected locally.

