Indian Ridge Fire burning over 6,100 acres

HAMILTON - The Indian Ridge Fire is now burning 6,117 acres, according to the Friday update.

Fire managers report the lightning-sparked fire has been active this week — primarily along the western and northern flanks — north of Indian Creek.

The fire is burning in very steep, rugged, and remote terrain with heavy surface fuels and dead-standing timber making access for firefighters difficult and dangerous.

Fire managers are using a point protection strategy to prevent any critical wilderness infrastructure from being negatively impacted by the fire.

MTN News

Smoke from the fire may be visible south of Hamilton — primarily around the Darby area.

The blaze is burning five miles from the Idaho/Montana border and is approximately 30 miles southwest of Darby.

Area and trail closure is in effect.