HAPPY'S INN — The Deer Creek Fire was reported burning around 1:15 p.m. in the Pleasant Valley Area, about 6 miles north of Happy’s Inn in Lincoln County. The fire is estimated to be around 345 acres as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, racecourses responding include six engines, two type 2 helicopters, 1 type 1 helicopter, and air attack, as well as excavator and logging equipment and multiple single engine air tankers.

First responses ask the public to avoid the Pleasant Valley area. Residents in the area should expect to see smoke and increased aircraft activity into the Thursday evening.

There are no evacuations in place, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.