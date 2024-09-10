Watch Now
Johnson Fire outside of Sula holding at 6,300 acres, 25% contained

Evacuation warnings remain in place for residents on Little East Fork Road and the Frog Basin area
SULA — Little change is being reported from the Johnson Fire outside of Sula.

The blaze remains at 6,301 acres and is 25% contained as of Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for residents on Little East Fork Road and the Frog Basin area.

Residents are advised to download the Ravalli County Sheriff's App to receive updates on evacuations.

Firefighters will continue to add hose lays near the community of Springer Memorial and the homes around Bonanza Drive. However, due to the current and expected wind direction, the fire is not making forward progress in the area.

Area closures are in effect for both sides of the East Fork Road, the East Fork Guard Station, Martin Creek Campground, and a multitude of trailheads. More information on Bitterroot National Forest area closures can be found here.

There are 238 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 25.

