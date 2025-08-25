Knowles Fire at 3,638 acres, 16% contained

PLAINS - The Knowles Fire east of Plains has burned 3,638 acres and is 16% contained as of Monday, August 25.

The northwestern side of the fire is the most active as crews are working to strengthen containment lines.

Firefighters are working to cool hotspots and widen containment lines around the fire's edge, after a weekend of burnout operations to reduce fuels and the fire's spread.

The fire is expected to keep actively burning due to continued hot and dry weather.

Residents in the McLaughlin area are still under a pre-evacuation notice.

There are 260 people assigned to the Knowles Fire, which sparked on August 17, six miles east of Paradise.