Lake County, Flathead Indian Reservation transition to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

MISSOULA - Recent rainfall has prompted officials to reduce the fire danger level in the Mission Valley.

Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation moved down from Stage 2 Fire Restrictions to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

The change also covers all state land and private classified as forested land within Lake County.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are still in effect for the Flathead and Sanders counties, and all state land and private classified as forested land throughout this area.

Granite County will also remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

The Lolo National Forest and several other jurisdictions within the Missoula Restrictions Area are not implementing fire restrictions currently.

Additional information about fire restrictions in Montana can be found at www.MTFireInfo.org.

Under Stage 1 restrictions for Granite County, Lake County, and the Flathead Indian Reservation the following acts are prohibited:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site or improved site. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

A news release notes that restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant long-term change in fire danger and orders are rescinded.

The following restrictions are currently in place:

