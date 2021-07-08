Lightning sparks fires of Flathead Indian Reservation

Fire officials report several new wildfires were sparked by lightning Wednesday in the Mission Valley.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Division of Fire are reporting five new fire starts.

The CSKT Division of Fire initially attacked the fires along with rural fire departments.

Most of the lightning activity occurred in the southwest portion of the Flathead Reservation.

Firefighters made good progress on the new fires and contained four of the five, according to a social media post.