Lightning sparks small fires on the Kootenai National Forest

LIBBY — The Kootenai National Forest reports that lightning on Thursday evening has sparked several small wildfires in Northwest Montana.
Current fires include:
- Stevens Fire: Cabinet Ranger District, 0.1 acre
- Mount Snowy Fire: Libby Ranger District, 0.1 acre
- Swede Mountain Fire: Libby Ranger District, 0.1 acre
- Yaak Mountain Fire: Three Rivers Ranger District, 0.1 acre, controlled status
A social media post notes fire crews, engines, and aircraft "remain ready to respond to any new starts, especially with more predicted thunderstorm activity."