Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Lightning sparks small wildfires in Northwest Montana

libby.jpg
Kootenai National Forest
The Ibex Fire is burning in the Kootenai National Forest.
libby.jpg
Posted

LIBBY — A Friday evening lightning storm sparked several small wildfires across the Kootenai National Forest.

All six of the new fire starts are either staffed by firefighters or contained.

The Kootenai National Forest provided the following information on two of the fires:

  • The OU3 Tub Fire, on the Libby Ranger District, occurred in the Operable Unit 3 superfund site area. Resources were able to contain the fire at 0.25 acres.
  • A lightning strike started a fire just inside the Cabinet Mountain Wilderness on the west face of Ibex Peak. It is burning in a single tree at an elevation of 5700’. This fire is visible on the southern end of Bull Lake and along the Highway 56 corridor.
Wildfire Watch
Air tanker Sharrott 8/24

Wildfire Watch

Crews give operational insight into mobilizing for the Sharrott Creek Fire

Emily Brown
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Mapping shows Sharrott Creek Fire at 1,046 acres

MTN News
St Marys Peak Fire

Wildfire Watch

Evacuation orders issued at Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville

MTN News
DNRC Helitack_McElwain Fire 1.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Wildfire near Helmville grows to over 100 acres, evacuation warning in place

MTN News
rem.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Pre-evacuation orders issued for wildfire in Southeast Montana

MTN News
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

House Draw Fire jumps I-90 in Wyoming; Wildfire burning north of Tongue River

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader