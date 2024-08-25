Lightning sparks small wildfires in Northwest Montana

LIBBY — A Friday evening lightning storm sparked several small wildfires across the Kootenai National Forest.
All six of the new fire starts are either staffed by firefighters or contained.
The Kootenai National Forest provided the following information on two of the fires:
- The OU3 Tub Fire, on the Libby Ranger District, occurred in the Operable Unit 3 superfund site area. Resources were able to contain the fire at 0.25 acres.
- A lightning strike started a fire just inside the Cabinet Mountain Wilderness on the west face of Ibex Peak. It is burning in a single tree at an elevation of 5700’. This fire is visible on the southern end of Bull Lake and along the Highway 56 corridor.
Wildfire Watch