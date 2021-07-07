Watch
Lightning sparks wildfires near Thompson Falls

Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 07, 2021
Crews have been responding to several small wildfires that were sparked by lightning in Sanders County.

The Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District is staffing several fires started by lightning storms in the Graves Creek and Clear Creek areas west of Thompson Falls on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters are also in the process of attempting to locate any new wildfire starts.

Sanders County Wildland Fire Information reports aerial resources have been ordered and firefighters are working their way to the scene of the fires.

The fire danger has been raised to "very high" on Flathead Indian Reservation lands in Sanders County.

